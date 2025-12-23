Will Lockett's Newsletter

Will Lockett's Newsletter

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The Enshitification Of Tesla Has Been Turned Up To 11
Musk has found a whole new way to screw things up.
  Will Lockett
SpaceX Scrubs 2026 Starship Mars Mission
Because even by Musk's own numbers, they can't get there.
  Will Lockett
Reality Is Breaking The "AI Revolution"
AI job losses are total bulls**t.
  Will Lockett
The Walls Are Closing In On Tesla
Musk has destroyed every path forward.
  Will Lockett
Musk's Space AI Data Centre Plans Are Moronic
Musk has diarrhoea of the mouth and constipation of the brain.
  Will Lockett
Grok's Desprevity Perfectly Demonstrates How Utterly Screwed The AI Industry Is
It is violating in every way possible.
  Will Lockett
The Utter Absurdity of Trump's Military Raid of Venezuela
Trump thinks you are an idiot…
  Will Lockett

December 2025

© 2026 Will Lockett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture