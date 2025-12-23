Will Lockett's Newsletter
The Enshitification Of Tesla Has Been Turned Up To 11
Musk has found a whole new way to screw things up.
7 hrs ago
•
Will Lockett
45
3
6
SpaceX Scrubs 2026 Starship Mars Mission
Because even by Musk's own numbers, they can't get there.
Jan 17
•
Will Lockett
54
4
8
Reality Is Breaking The "AI Revolution"
AI job losses are total bulls**t.
Jan 16
•
Will Lockett
162
5
43
The Walls Are Closing In On Tesla
Musk has destroyed every path forward.
Jan 15
•
Will Lockett
155
8
25
Musk's Space AI Data Centre Plans Are Moronic
Musk has diarrhoea of the mouth and constipation of the brain.
Jan 10
•
Will Lockett
39
3
7
Grok's Desprevity Perfectly Demonstrates How Utterly Screwed The AI Industry Is
It is violating in every way possible.
Jan 9
•
Will Lockett
60
2
12
The Utter Absurdity of Trump's Military Raid of Venezuela
Trump thinks you are an idiot…
Jan 7
•
Will Lockett
38
3
1
December 2025
The AI Industry Is Starting To Unravel
The wheels are falling off the bandwagon.
Dec 23, 2025
•
Will Lockett
90
4
21
Tesla Is Dying
Cannibalised by an egomaniac and his cult, Tesla is turning into something strange.
Dec 21, 2025
•
Will Lockett
193
5
20
SpaceX's Potential IPO Is Not What You Think It Is
Musk math strikes again!
Dec 20, 2025
•
Will Lockett
61
12
14
AI Is A Hard Drug
And we need to treat it as such.
Dec 19, 2025
•
Will Lockett
47
7
The Lie At The Heart Of The "AI Revolution"
Is AI the new nuclear age?
Dec 17, 2025
•
Will Lockett
37
2
6
