Photo by BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash

If there is one thing Musk is known for, it is his insane obsession with Mars. For decades, he has not just wanted to put boots on Mars but build a self-sufficient city on the oxygen-deficient, fatally cold, horrifically toxic, destructively radioactive and dangerously low-gravity Red Planet. Musk founded SpaceX on this premise, and the entire brain-dead Starship program was explicitly created to enable a Mars colony. Just a year ago, Musk even criticised NASA’s Artemis program, which has shelled out $2.9 billion to fund Starship development, saying that the “Moon is a distraction” and that “we’re going straight to Mars.” This singular point of focus has driven much of the hype and hope surrounding SpaceX. With the company’s IPO on the horizon, you’d think that Musk would be banging this drum harder than ever. But, no. Instead, Musk has seemingly abandoned his Mars ambitions and is hypocritically settling for the Moon. On face value, this decision seems to make no sense at all. But when you look at the reality of SpaceX, everything clicks into place. You see, this isn’t just another case of Musk overpromising and underdelivering but possibly the start of the biggest backtrack of the century. Let me explain.

Musk recently tweeted, “For those unaware, SpaceX has already shifted focus to building a self-growing city on the Moon, as we can potentially achieve that in less than ten years, whereas Mars would take 20+ years.” This marks a colossal shift for SpaceX. Not long ago, Musk planned to use thousands of Starships to establish a colony on Mars, with missions slated to start as early as 2024. I cannot stress how important this Mars target has been to SpaceX. Back in 2013, Musk even said he wanted to end his days living on the Red Planet. Abandoning Mars for the Moon undermines much of SpaceX’s narrative. From a morale, PR, and investor perspective, this really isn’t good.

So, why the climb down?

Well, I highly suspect this is a reaction to the failure of Starship and a reconsideration of SpaceX’s capabilities.

Starship

Firstly, let’s do a quick run-through of why Starship has failed.

It has currently only achieved 20 tons on a suborbital trajectory, which it struggles to manage. That is far less than the 100–150 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) that was promised. What’s more, the fuel required to get to LEO has been estimated to be 20 tons, meaning Starship might not be able to take any payload to orbit. The planned upgrades to Starship, such as minor engine modifications and larger fuel tanks, are highly unlikely to resolve this problem.

The upper stage still can’t be reused, and reflights of both the booster and upper stage require extensive refurbishment(e.g., new engines, heat shields), meaning the cost per launch is likely in the hundreds of millions of dollars, making it egregiously more expensive than promised.

Starship is wildly unreliable, with over half of the current launch attempts ending in failure. For context, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy has a 100% launch success rate.

On top of all of this, Starship’s operational design is utterly moronic. Starship can’t go directly to the Moon or Mars. Instead, it needs to be fully refuelled repeatedly by other Starships in LEO. There are many reasons this is dangerous and inefficient, from needlessly increasing mission-ending risk factors to extending the timeline of such a mission by years to even the current lack of payload rendering this entire approach unviable. But, by far, the worst issue is boil-off, as this means that even if SpaceX somehow delivers a 100+ ton-to-LEO-capable Starship as promised, Starship can’t realistically reach the Moon or Mars.

I have covered this issue before, but let’s quickly recap. Starship uses cryogenic liquid methane and oxygen as propellant. In space, the fuel is heated by the Sun, causing it to evaporate and dramatically increasing the pressure in the fuel tanks. To prevent the fuel tanks’ catastrophic failure, the evaporated fuel must be vented in a process known as “boiling off”. With some serious insulation, Starship may be able to achieve a boil-off rate of as little as 1% per day, but even that is too much.

Let’s assume SpaceX delivers a Starship capable of delivering the promised 100 tons of payload to LEO and that they can launch a refuelling mission once a month. How long would it take a Starship to refuel in orbit before it can go to the Moon or Mars?

The answer is, it will never be refuelled. After 14 months and the same number of refuelling missions, it reaches equilibrium at just 380 tons of propellant, or 24% fuel capacity. This is because over a one-month period, the orbiting Starship will boil off 26% of its fuel!

However, what if SpaceX launched a refuelling mission once a week? Would that solve this problem?

Not really.

After 110 refuelling missions, which will take more than two years, this Starship hits an impassable equilibrium at 1,428 tons of fuel, or 89% fuel capacity. That might be enough to take a reduced payload to the Moon or Mars. But I have estimated that a realistic launch cost for a fully reusable Starship is $70 million, meaning such a mission would cost $7.7 billion! At this price, it would be far cheaper, easier and quicker to use NASA’s SLS rocket, not to mention significantly less risky.

But again, this is all assuming SpaceX magically solves Starship’s severe payload problem. Right now, there is zero evidence that this is even possible while keeping the rocket fully reusable.

Okay, So What’s Next?

In my opinion, Starship is an unmitigated failure and a dead end. Starship can’t feasibly be used as a launch vehicle, let alone reach the Moon or Mars. The engineers at SpaceX have to be aware of this.

So, how do they solve this mess?

Well, there is a fallback. While the Falcon Heavy doesn’t have the payload capacity to enable a Mars city, it does have the capacity to handle a Lunar base. It is my wild speculation that this is why SpaceX has shifted the goalposts to the Moon, as this is something they can do with currently operational vehicles. Let me explain how.