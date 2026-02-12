As part of an all-stock merger, SpaceX and xAI have combined into a single giant “vertically integrated innovation engine” — whatever that means. You might think these companies have very little in common, but the justification behind their merger is that SpaceX will build and launch orbital data centres that xAI models will use. Indeed, SpaceX recently applied to launch a million data centre satellites! But this narrative simply doesn’t align with reality. In fact, many consider this a bailout of xAI, given that the company’s losses are mounting and this merger allows xAI to piggyback on SpaceX’s upcoming, highly anticipated IPO. It isn’t like such a move is unprecedented; after all, xAI effectively bailed out X/Twitter in March of last year in a Musk-led merger. But, here is the interesting part: this merger might not be a bailout of xAI but a bailout of SpaceX instead. Furthermore, recent revelations suggest Musk will use this merger to take a worryingly gargantuan leap towards anarcho-capitalism. So, let’s break this down.

xAI

It is true that xAI, like every LLM company out there, is in serious need of cash, which this merger can provide. Bloomberg recently obtained documents showing that xAI’s net losses are growing rapidly, with the company posting losses of $1 billion in Q1 2025 and $1.46 billion in Q3 2025 and a total cash burn of $7.8 billion in 2025.

Moreover, like other LLM companies, xAI’s operational costs are predicted to soar as it plans to exponentially increase its computing power. As we will cover in a bit, this is especially true if xAI opts for orbital data centres, so these losses are likely to dramatically grow in the coming years. For xAI to stay afloat, it needs a steady flow of billions of dollars to dump into this AI black hole.

This is where the merger could come to the rescue.

xAI was valued at $250 million in this merger, which isn’t much higher than its previous valuation. This means that the merger itself didn’t fund xAI. What will fund xAI is the planned public offering of SpaceX later this year. SpaceX is reportedly aiming to raise $25 billion from its IPO, and now that xAI is a part of SpaceX, it can use these funds. So, in theory, this merger could fund xAI for at least a few more years.

Orbital Data Centres

Like all tech bros, Musk loves a good circular funding setup, particularly if it spirals away totally contained within his empire. The xAI and SpaceX merger is a blatant example of this. Let me explain.

Musk has claimed that orbital data centres are the most cost- and energy-efficient way to meet the growing demand for AI computing power. The idea is that these orbital data centres will have free 24/7 solar power, no environmental or real estate costs, no construction delays, and a quick data connection to Earth via Starlink.

Musk wants to capitalise on these supposed benefits and the AI data centre rush. He has stated that SpaceX plans to power orbiting AI data centres with 100 GW of solar capacity per year. SpaceX has seemingly supported this statement by applying to launch one million satellites. Moreover, the reported reason for SpaceX’s IPO is that much of the $25 billion raised will be used to fund this orbital data centre expansion.

So, merging xAI and SpaceX makes sense, right? Rather than SpaceX renting compute power from these data centres to xAI, xAI will effectively own them. It cuts out the middleman and vertically integrates the entire endeavour, reducing costs.

Except that doesn’t match up with reality at all. You see, orbital data centres are way more expensive than terrestrial ones — so much so that Musk’s logic is nothing short of fanciful.