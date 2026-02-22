No matter how hard Musk tries to convince you otherwise, Tesla is a car company. Pretty much all of Tesla’s revenue comes from selling electric cars, insurance for those cars and operating a charging network for those cars. Which is a bit of a problem, as Tesla’s sales are currently in a nosedive. Now, this likely isn’t new news to you, but I don’t think you realise just how bad things are. You see, it’s not just that sales are getting worse, but the context around this monumental drop off of Tesla’s critical core business is damning. When you look at the big picture, it is hard not to see this once revolutionary company as a giant, dead, hollow tree.

Take a look at the chart below detailing Tesla’s January sales from 2024 to 2026 by country. It isn’t pretty.

Sources: Clean Technica for EU sales, Electrek for China sales and Electrek and Electric Vehicles for US Sales

Just take a moment to look through those numbers. This is a company in a rapid downward spiral. As always, the real picture is painted by the context of these numbers, because the few positives are not as good as they seem, and the negatives are far worse than you might think.

Let’s start with Europe. Yes, Tesla’s European January 2026 sales are only down 13.08% compared to January 2025, but that is only because January 2025 was already way down in January 2024. In fact, Tesla’s European sales are now down nearly 50% from 2024, which is a colossal decline! Especially when you consider the EU EV market is expanding rapidly, with EV sales in Jan 2026 being up 24% from January 2025.

What makes this decline more painful is that many EU countries that were once Tesla strongholds are now posting some of the biggest sales declines. Take EV-mad Norway, where Tesla’s January sales were an astonishing 87.92% down from January 2025.