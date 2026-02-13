Watching Microsoft repeatedly kick itself in the dick these past few years has been as entertaining as it has been deeply frustrating. The monopoly seems to have done everything in its power to make using Windows as infuriating as when Melinda read those emails, and now users are flocking to Apple and Linux to escape the mess. Why has all this happened? Well, Microsoft’s recent amusing activity strongly suggests it is all down to the very thing we have suspected all along: AI.

Let’s wind the clocks back a bit to gain some context.

In early 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that AI wrote up to 30% of Microsoft’s code. This is quite a bold claim, and to many, it appeared to justify Microsoft’s colossal investment in OpenAI.

Then, Microsoft turned around and laid off an astronomical number of employees, totalling 15,000 by the end of the year! Some of these branches were heavily impacted, with coders accounting for 40% of the layoffs. To many, it looked like Microsoft was replacing its software engineers with AI.

And then the glitches started to happen.

Over 2025 and into 2026, every Windows update seemed to have an even bigger bug than the last. Performance slowed, apps failed, cloud storage glitched out, core features broke, recovery tools failed, and updates completely bricked machines and caused boot failures.

Microsoft has had to issue a dramatic number of patches and workarounds to try to address this tsunami of screw-ups, but the damage has been done. Users are fed up and jumping ship from Windows to Mac or Linux. In fact, it appears that Windows has lost 400 million users since 2022!

Now, I wonder if these two things — the AI coding and Windows completely crapping the bed — are connected?