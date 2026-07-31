Will Lockett's Newsletter

Will Lockett's Newsletter

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Sko Hayes's avatar
Sko Hayes
3d

Thanks, Will, I hadn't heard much about the launch, so I was looking forward to your analysis.

I read on Twitter than Elon is ending the Falcon program. Have you heard that?

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Marginal Returns(&Tangents)'s avatar
Marginal Returns(&Tangents)
3d

That was a fascinating read - thanks!!

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