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M3333's avatar
M3333
4d

The ketamine NAZI believes that the Starship can be involved in the proposed Artemis 3 moon landing! With the Trump administration that is a death sentence for the Artemis 3 astronauts! Please remember that the DOGE version of the Ketamine NAZI has all of our social security data!!!

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
4d

The Bezos rocket explosion is good news for Musk in one sense, but bad news for the whole idea of a moon base. Apollo could absorb failures, since it only needed to make a handful of quick visits. A moon base will, if it ever happens, require reliable transport on a regular schedule.

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