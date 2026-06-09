Tesla Robotaxi — Tesla

Does anyone actually think the Tesla robotaxi rollout is going well? I’m not sure even Musk fanatics are all that convinced. The news broke a few days ago that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is just 42 strong, a far cry from the 1,000-a-month after-launch total Musk promised. I’m used to seeing Tesla fans drink the copium and run to Musk’s defence, but it seems their fight has run out. It’s almost like they have finally realised you can trust a damn thing this compulsive liar says! Well, even Tesla insiders are loudly calling BS on Musk’s self-driving taxi.

You see, Reuters interviewed nine former Tesla data labellers and a former self-driving engineer about Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD), the system behind Tesla’s robotaxis and ‘supervised’ self-driving consumer cars. And, let’s just say their reviews weren’t exactly glowing.

Seven of the data specialists outright said they wouldn’t ride in a Tesla being controlled by FSD. They said they had “all seen it fail,” with one even saying that they wouldn’t ride in a Tesla robotaxi “if you f**king paid me.” Which isn’t surprising, considering five of them reported constantly seeing the robotaxis exceed speed limits. The self-driving engineer said that Musk’s proclamations that FSD is ready for “safe unsupervised” rides are flat-out lies, saying “Definitely don’t trust Elon on this.”

When the people whose job it is to get these systems working tell you that it is this crap, you run for the hills.

But, quite frankly, we shouldn’t be shocked.