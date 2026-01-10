Will Lockett's Newsletter

Jcs
Jan 11

What Musk has inadvertently done is argue there is no justification for oil and gas electricity generation here on Earth. If he believes he can economically lift solar PV equal to our annual consumption into space, then we can generate all the power we need with solar and batteries here on the ground. Period. There is no way around the argument.

Henry Bachofer
Jan 11

Let's just call Musk by his proper names. Idiot. Moron. Fool without wit - the most useless kind of fool.

