John Quiggin
Dec 21Edited

The D and A in EBITDA are more than usually important for SpaceX. Starlink satellites have an expected lifetime of 5 to 7 years, so they have to pay back their costs very fast. Also, this means that the existing fleet of satellites isn't the barrier to entry it might otherwise be. An entrant with a superior produce and moderately deep pockets can launch its own and wait while the capital stock of Space X falls out of the sky.

Donald Duncan
Dec 26

At a failure rate of 9%/year, a quarter of the chips would fail over 3 years, more than 1/3 over 5 years. And, as you point out, no way to replace them. That alone should doom the concept.

