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Will Lockett's Newsletter

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Patrick M Brennan's avatar
Patrick M Brennan
7d

Memory manufacturers know boom and bust cycles better than almost anybody. If they're signaling a bust coming on, it's a pretty reliable signal.

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Betsy Barnum's avatar
Betsy Barnum
7d

Reading your astute analyses gives me such hope! That, when the wreckage of the AI bubble is cleared away, we can return to a human world driven by human intelligence and human activity and human wisdom. And that the millions who are currently under the spell of ChatGPT and its ilk will wake up to the power of their own knowledge and creativity and devote themselves to rebuilding society via their, and everyone's human capacities.

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