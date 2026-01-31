We have all read the headlines and heard the narrative. Companies are claiming AI has enabled them to lay off thousands of workers. Chatbots are reportedly already filling all lower-level positions, making it difficult for graduates to find employment. Tech bro CEOs are preaching that AI is revolutionising the economy, and you need to get with the program or be left behind. But how much of this is actually true? What does the data actually reveal? Well, if you dig past the distorted Big Tech oligarchic propaganda, you will discover that this narrative is almost entirely bulls**t and couldn’t be further from the truth if they tried. Take the recent report from Oxford Economics (OE), which found that companies “don’t appear to be replacing workers with AI on a significant scale” and instead suggests that they are actually using the AI layoff narrative to cover up their own shortcomings.

The report debunks this industry propaganda in four main steps. So, let’s dive in.

Graduate Jobs

It is true that graduates’ unemployment rates have steadily risen since the launch of ChatGPT. You could understand how people might think this is an example of AI replacing workers because many people assume these lower-level jobs are easier to automate with AI. However, OE found that the rise in the unemployment rate isn’t due to AI but other external forces.

For example, OE found that there are simply more graduates than there used to be. Since 2019, the number of 22–27-year-olds with a university education in the US has risen from 32% to 35%. In Europe, the increase is even more noticeable, with the number of 25–29-year-olds with a university education going from 39% in 2019 to 45% by 2024. This has created a huge “supply-side surge” and means there aren’t enough graduate jobs to go around, which has affected unemployment rates.

Furthermore, OE analysis found that the rising graduate unemployment rate shows all the hallmarks of being caused by wider economic slowdowns.

During these slowdowns, graduate unemployment typically rises higher than the general unemployment rate, which is exactly what the OE data conveys. Additionally, graduate unemployment is not rising in other nations like South Korea and Japan that have implemented AI but have not experienced an economic downturn.

This is supported by other studies, such as Deutsche Bank’s, which found that AI investment is possibly preventing the US from entering a recession. In other words, the US is functionally experiencing an economic downturn, apart from Big Tech, which continues to invest in itself as part of a big, multi-company circlejerk. So, we should expect graduate unemployment to be rising sharply anyway.

This is a simple case of attribution error. Just because graduate unemployment began to rise at approximately the same time AI chatbots became widely accessible doesn’t mean that one caused the other. Correlation doesn’t equal causation.

The Productivity Surge?

One of the best lines from this report is when it directly asks, “If jobs are being replaced, where’s the productivity surge?” Everyone seems to have forgotten that productivity is something we measure, and if the AI rhetoric is true, that metric ought to be skyrocketing.