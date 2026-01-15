Will Lockett's Newsletter

Will Lockett's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcin Babicki's avatar
Marcin Babicki
2d

I have recently listened to the interview Musk gave about 3 weeks ago on podcast Moonshots. A horrible experience! I do not recommend it to anyone. 3 hours of bragging about AGI, which will emerge in a year (as everything that Musk promises is 1 to 3 years away), and solve all problems of humankind! Literally everything: health, education, energy, space travels and anything you can imagine will be handled by AGI, which will bring us prosperous, happy and amazing future.

The amount of bullshit was enormous, but it led me to an interesting question. What if AGI, smarter than all people combined, really appeared, manifested itself to Musk and told him: "Dear Elon, I thoroughly analysed your situation, your behaviour, and here is my advice: Drop all your moronic ideas and start using your wealth for doing something useful for the people." Would he obey?

Reply
Share
John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
3d

Tesla is a public company. At some point it has to start reporting losses. But I don't know when that will be or whether it will be enough to disillusion the faithful.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Will Lockett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture