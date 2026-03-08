With it all kicking off among Anthropic, the Pentagon, and OpenAI, I think it is about time I explained what the real value of AI is, as this is the perfect lens for understanding what the hell is actually going on with AI right now. You see, AI is a Trojan horse. It is an exploitative oligarchy parading as a productivity tool. So stick with me while we fall down this terrible rabbit hole.

Let’s start with the fact that AI doesn’t broadly improve productivity, isn’t good enough for automation (read more here), and has been repeatedly shown to damage workers’ skills (read more here). Indeed, despite large-scale AI adoption, there hasn’t been a surge in productivity.

But that doesn’t make any sense. We have been told that the reason AI is so valuable and why corporations are pouring billions of dollars into AI is that it will be the next industrial revolution, unleash new levels of automation, boost productivity and deliver an economic miracle. However, we can see that this simply isn’t true. So, what is the real reason AI is perceived as so valuable? What actual beneficial utility do they actually deliver to their owners, investors and users?

Well, if you look at what AI is actually good at, it becomes quite obvious. It is enabling and empowering a new technocratic oligarchy. That’s right, your favourite chatbot is a perfect tool of authoritarianism masquerading as a slightly more polished version of Microsoft’s Clippy.

How? Well, let’s start with this spat Anthropic has had with the Pentagon because the story is not as simple as it has been portrayed.

The AI Panopticon

The Panopticon was a conceptually and ethically flawed idea proposed by Jeremy Bentham in the 18th century to make prisons way more efficient through perceived surveillance and self-policing. A panopticon has two parts: a central observation tower and a ring of cells facing it. The observation tower and cells are set up, so guards can see every bit of the cells and the inmates, but inmates can’t see the guards. This way, the guards won’t know if they are being watched, creating a feeling of constant surveillance. Bentham hypothesised that this would make inmates self-police their own behaviour and, in turn, allow a single guard to keep the prison in check. In short, the watcher sees everything, the watched see nothing, and so the watched behave themselves.

I will give you a moment to let your subconscious figure out why this is a truly awful idea. But the way modern generative AI currently functions at the corporate and governmental levels effectively serves as a digital version of the panopticon, as it is perfect for unseen surveillance.

LLMs like ChatGPT and Claude deeply erode digital privacy. They can accurately identify locations from a single simple photo, effectively geotagging any video or photo ever taken, making them the perfect tool for stalking. Both ChatGPT and Claude have remarkably accurate facial recognition abilities, and while there are safeguards in place to stop this ability from being used for surveillance, these can be painfully easy to overcome. Considering we live in a world where our phones, cars, doorbells and laptops have cameras strapped to them, it is easy to see how these AIs can be used to surveil everybody.

Indeed, Palantir, which functions as a private government surveillance service masquerading as a data analytics company, has its own AI that does just this, and can recognise and track faces and locations. We also know that they use external LLM AIs to integrate, analyse and visualise massive, disparate datasets for defence and intelligence agencies, enabling them to make rapid decisions. In other words, these AIs are used to connect every part of your digital footprint and hand it to the authorities. We also know that Palantir uses both Claude and ChatGPT to do this. In our digital world, that is effectively 24/7 surveillance, and it is already being used against immigrants, as ICE uses all of these services.

But corporations can do the same thing to their employees with LLM chatbots like Claude and ChatGPT.