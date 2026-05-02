The giant rusting dumpster swasticar that is the Cybertruck is one of the largest automotive flops in history. It is a criminally ugly projection of just how moronic, ignorant and pathetic Elon Musk is. It is the vehicular form of halitosis. If the ‘ick’ could be personified on four wheels, it would be the Cybertruck. As such, it is the closest thing we have to a commercial male birth control. Considering its only target market is sci-fi-illiterate, emasculated, deeply sexually frustrated, doomsday-prepping divorced dads, its sales have been utterly woeful. I have addressed this subject before, so if, somehow, you don’t know the backstory, feel free to read my article here. But it turns out the Cybertruck’s downward spiral is much steeper than expected! Not only was it recently revealed that Musk has been quietly inflating the Cybertruck’s ‘sales figures’, but it turns out he might have been doing it significantly more than we thought. While this is a damning revelation for the Cybertruck and Tesla, that, sadly, isn’t really the issue at hand. It is the precedent it sets and what that means for the future of Musk’s little empire.

Registrations

By now, you have likely seen the headlines that roughly 20% of Cybertrucks sold in 2025 Q4 were ‘bought’ by SpaceX. This statistic comes from S&P Global, which found that of the 7,071 Cybertrucks registered in the US during 2025 Q4, 1,279 of them were delivered to SpaceX, while 60 others were delivered to Musk’s other companies, like Neuralink and xAI. So, to be accurate, 18.09% of Cybertrucks registered during this period went to Musk. That is equivalent to around $100 million worth of stock.

Why is this bad? Well, SpaceX doesn’t need that many Cybertrucks. They are likely just going to sit in a parking lot on SpaceX’s grounds and rust away. The ones that are used will probably be used for hauling engineers around — you know, a job a far cheaper and less brittle vehicle could manage. This stinks of Musk inflating the numbers by buying his own product.

The fact that this was done in secret, too, makes it all the worse. This is by far the largest fleet ‘order’ the Cybertruck has ever had! You’d think Tesla and SpaceX would be screaming from the rooftops about how good it all is. In fact, this ‘purchase’ was a related-party transaction, which occurs when any transaction, even without the exchange of funds, takes place between entities with common control or influence. Public companies, like Tesla, are required to disclose such transactions, particularly ones of this size, to maintain transparency and prevent corruption or manipulation. But no, in order for the public to become aware of this transaction, it required third-party analysis. So, this is at least damn suspicious, and at worst, illegal. Because I am no legal expert, I cannot say which.

This secrecy means we don’t know what was exchanged here, if anything at all, which is an important detail. Tesla may have simply donated SpaceX these trucks for functionally nothing, secretly wiping out $100 million worth of inventory. On the other hand, if SpaceX exchanged something of equal value, that would arguably be a gargantuan misuse of company funds. Either way, Musk’s role as CEO for either company is cast in serious doubt due to the colossal misuse of company funds and resources as well as the dire conflict of interest. This issue is horrific enough, but it is only amplified by SpaceX’s looming IPO, as it raises serious questions about what investor funds will actually be spent on.

And it gets worse.

On top of these 1,279 Cybertrucks being delivered to SpaceX, we also know that Tesla has absorbed a sizeable amount of Cybertruck inventory internally, adding them to its own servicing and production facility fleets. Again, these are jobs that the Cybertruck is arguably not suited for, and while we don’t know the exact figures, reports suggest that Tesla is internally assigning more Cybertrucks to its fleets than it needs. So, the actual number of Cybertrucks making their way to paying customers’ hands might be far lower than S&P Global has found.

Purchases, Not Registrations

This is where Cox Automotive comes in. Rather than tracking registrations, they count market purchases. In other words, they probably wouldn’t count Cybertrucks being shipped off to SpaceX or Tesla’s fleet as a sale. So, we can use Cox’s analysis as a way to accurately estimate how many Cybertrucks are actually making their way to paying customers’ hands and how many Musk is ‘buying’ himself.

Below is a graph of Cybertruck sales by quarter from Cox Automotive.

Before we dive into the question at hand, let’s first take a second to bask in the glorious inadequacy of these numbers. Musk wanted to sell 250,000 Cybertrucks a year by now, equivalent to 62,500 per quarter; yet, they are currently 94.4% below that target! The Cybertruck’s sales fell faster than any other EV in 2025, and that trend has only continued, with 2026 Q1 being its worst quarter since its official launch, with sales down 45% compared to 2025 Q1! These are the numbers of a vehicle begging to be discontinued.