Will Lockett's Newsletter

Will Lockett's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DrBDH's avatar
DrBDH
Dec 24

Apparently, Musk is working with the Department of Warp to integrate Grok into everything the military does. Among other ”benefits,”

military personnel will be able to access Xitter to stay up to date on intel from incels and Nazis. Xai is going to make our armed forces the Cybertruck of world military forces.

Reply
Share
pat bahn's avatar
pat bahn
Dec 24

Will the U.S. government either BLS or Commerce ran a survey on business plans and usage of AI. The survey was last month. You may want to sniff around for it see if you can access the raw data or the report

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Will Lockett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture