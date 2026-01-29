Cast your mind back to 2020–2021. Yes, somehow, despite the global pandemic, things seemed better back then than they do today. But this was an especially pivotal time for Tesla, as it marked a significant shift in the company’s objectives. Take their Full Self-Driving (FSD). In 2020, Musk launched the beta version of FSD and claimed it would be feature-complete by the end of the year (which it wasn’t). By 2021, Musk revealed that Tesla was actively in talks to license FSD to other automakers. This mirrors their “revolutionary” 4680 battery. Announced in 2020, this battery promised to be significantly cheaper than anything else on the market and would enable Tesla to further undercut its competition. However, Musk also announced that they would supply this battery to other automakers in time. Basically, Tesla was trying to position itself as a monolithic industry supplier, rather than just a customer-facing manufacturer. No automaker would even attempt to build their own in-house batteries or autonomous system if they could just buy Tesla’s for less. This push to become the De Beers of mobility technology was one of the main reasons Tesla’s valuation skyrocketed during this period. But this narrative has begun to totally fall apart.

Let’s start with FSD.

Licensing out this tech was more important than you might realise. Analysts have projected that licensing FSD to other automakers could generate tens of billions in annual revenue for Tesla by 2030. But even the most optimistic of analysts predict that FSD will bring in, at most, $75 billion in annual revenue by 2030, with more realistic projections hovering around $10 billion. So, FSD licensing was set to be a vital component of Tesla’s efforts to generate revenue from this system.

Unfortunately, not only is this licensing simply not happening, but the opportunity to license it has functionally closed.

Back in November of last year, Musk posted on Twitter/X that it was “crazy” that other automakers didn’t want to license FSD. He added, “When legacy auto does occasionally reach out, they tepidly discuss implementing FSD for a tiny program in five years with unworkable requirements for Tesla; so pointless.” We can only speculate as to why these other manufacturers haven’t taken up Musk’s offer. Some experts have stated that it likely stems from a desire not to undermine their brand and a recognition of the benefits of an internally built system. Personally, I think it is because FSD is horrifically dysfunctional (read more here), and that these companies don’t want to be associated with Musk, or rely on him, for obvious reasons.

However, every automaker speculated to potentially license FSD, namely Ford, Rivian, GM and Stellantis, have all recently announced their own internal programs, and will be building their self-driving autonomous systems in-house. Meanwhile, other legacy automakers, like VW, Mercedes and BMW, already operate their own successful self-driving programs.

In other words, Tesla is having the door slammed in its face. In addition to not wanting to use their system, automakers are building rival systems at a rapid pace. And they aren’t likely to change their minds either, as a handful of consultants have suggested that it is actually cheaper for them to develop their own system than to buy into FSD, given that integrating it could be enormously expensive.

This critical part of the sizeable FSD revenue that Tesla had promised has not materialised at all. As such, there is more pressure than ever to convince as many owners to join the FSD bandwagon as possible. And even that isn’t going well.

FSD is technically locked out of its biggest market because it has failed to obtain regulatory approval in Europe and China. To unlock these millions of potential FSD customers, Musk has to secure regulatory approval. While speaking at the WEF, Musk stated, “We hope to get Supervised self-driving approval in Europe next month, and hopefully similar timing for China.” So, it sounds like this is happening, right?

Well, no.