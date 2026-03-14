With vehicle sales crashing faster than Musk’s favourite airship, ‘self-driving cars’ which drive about as well as my myopic Gran after ten Jäger bombs, and humanoid robots that are comfortably outclassed by Disney’s animatronics, Tesla is on one hell of a downward spiral. But, there is still one lifeline stopping Tesla from slipping into oblivion, one it has clung to for more than a decade, emissions credits. It’s hard to explain just how vital this lifeline was to Tesla’s success. They raked in over $11 billion from selling these to other vehicle manufacturers. Tesla simply wouldn’t be the giant it is today, or even here at all, without this colossal cash injection. But with sales and profits sliding, they are relying more and more on these credits to stay profitable. But just when they need it the most, this lifeline is being severed.

Let’s start with how these emissions credits work.

The EU has a ‘cap and trade’ model. Vehicle manufacturers have to meet a fleet-wide average emission target; if they exceed this target, they face insanely high fines for every gram of carbon emissions per km per vehicle over. But manufacturers can pool their fleets together in order to meet this target, enabling EV makers to offset their carbon savings against automakers who are exceeding the fleet targets. EV makers can charge an awful lot for this service, as the potential fines are exceedingly high. As Tesla has historically dominated the EU EV market, they have also dominated this market too.

The US used to have something similar, but Trump shut it down back in September 2025. And, as China is awash in EVs, Europe is now the largest market for these emissions credits.

Okay, so why does this matter so much to Tesla?

Well, in 2025, thanks to nosediving sales, Tesla’s net profit dropped 46% compared to 2024 to just $3.79 billion. In 2025, Tesla also sold $1.99 billion in emissions credits globally. Since these credits are basically 100% profit, that means 52% of Tesla’s net profit last year came from emissions credits. That’s right, Tesla currently earns more from regulatory credits than from selling their cars. With their high-revenue-generating software services, like FSD, being a worse sales flop than the Cybertruck, its profit margin continuing to fall, and its vehicle sales falling off a cliff, these regulatory credits were set to become an even bigger share of Tesla’s profit, and critical in stopping them from hitting unprofitability in the near future.

But the emissions credit market is drying up rapidly.