Claus Wilke
Dec 21

The difference between Waymos and Tesla Robotaxis in Austin is stark. Waymos are everywhere. I can't take a trip without running into some. I often see more than one at the same time in an intersection. By contrast, Robotaxis are super rare. And when I see one, usually it has the safety driver but no customer.

Paul Stone
Dec 22Edited

Musk really is the PT Barnum of our age, telling us we can go to Mars, have humanoid robots serve us, make money from leasing out our personal vehicles as robotaxis.

Other companies only sell us a car, but Musk sells us *the future*.

Actually, on second thought, other companies don’t sell cars either. They sell freedom, independence, etc. But, Musk has taken the marketing bullshit to a whole different level.

