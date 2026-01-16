Will Lockett's Newsletter

Will Lockett's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Zitron's avatar
Ed Zitron
1d

Hi I’m really sorry but your source for these claims about Salesforce looks AI generated. This website is super dodgy and their claims are entirely unsupported.

https://maarthandam.com/2025/12/25/salesforce-regrets-firing-4000-staff-ai/

Reply
Share
1 reply
DrBDH's avatar
DrBDH
7h

These pro-AI CEOs clearly have never looked into the math that much AI is based on. The math is impressive, like modern physics, but it doesn’t guarantee accurate results, unlike the equations of quantum mechanics. If q.m. equations had an error rate like AI, transistors would be exploding unpredictably.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Will Lockett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture