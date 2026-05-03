Sam Altman — WikiCC

Ronan Farrow and Andrew Marantz’s brilliant exposé on Sam Altman has gone bananas viral, and rightly so; it’s bloody brilliant. Go read it. Now, everyone is teaming up against Altman and calling out his long history of bullshit. But what I haven’t seen much of is an explanation as to why Altman has thrived in spite of everything. Or, should I say, why he has thrived because of everything. I think there are a variety of legitimate ways to answer that question. So, let me walk you through Altman’s actions, and I will let you come to your own conclusions about his true intentions. Then I will try to explain my opinion about the situation, as from my perspective, Altman is a lot more similar to another tech bro we all know and hate than you might think.

The Lies

Let’s start with why Farrow and Marantz’s piece went so viral. Ultimately, Altman is a serial liar and manipulator with a strong streak of sociopathy. While Farrow and Marantz’s piece was the first to make the wider public aware of this, we have known about his devastatingly loose connection to the truth for years.

The OpenAI Files prove this perfectly. It is a catalogue of sources detailing his deceitfulness going back decades. So, let me give you the major highlights in chronological order.

2010s: On two separate occasions, employees at Altman’s first venture, Loopt, attempted to oust him from his CEO position for recurrent “deceptive and chaotic” behaviour. Senior executives even threatened to leave if Altman wasn’t removed as CEO. 2019: Altman was forced out of his role as president of VC firm Y Combinator (YC). He was allegedly accused of prioritising his own personal enrichment at the cost of the company’s needs He spearheaded YC’s investment in OpenAI, which granted him the position of co-chairman of OpenAI. This moonlighting distracted him from his YC duties. He also ‘double-dipped’ by getting his own personal investment firm to back startups he helped YC invest in. All of these decisions were kept hiddenfrom leadership at YC, who fired him when they found out. 2019–2023: Altman repeatedly claimed he wasn’t fired but promoted to be a chairman of Y Combinator, despite never receiving such a promotion and never holding such a position. He even falsely listed himself as chairman on his SEC filing for years. 2021–2023: Altman hid his ownership of OpenAI’s Startup Fund from the board. The fund was set up in a way that would financially benefit Altman and it raised serious conflict of interest issues because it invested in companies in which Altman also had personal investments. 2023: OpenAI executives, Chief Technical Officer Mira Murati and Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, lost confidence in Altman due to his long pattern of documented dishonesty and manipulation. 2023: Altman attempted to gain control over employee-board communications, which is vital for employees reporting issues at the company and holding Altman’s questionable conduct to account. 2023: According to former members of the OpenAI board, Altman fabricated claims about certain board members’ views, possibly in an attempt to pit them against each other. 2023: While being reinstated as OpenAI CEO just days after being ousted for rampant lying and manipulation, Altman used his leverage to restructure OpenAI’s board, removing every member who acted against him and replacing them with close allies. 2024: A former OpenAI board member publicly stated that Altman made oversight difficult by overtly lying and withholding information from the board. 2024: Law firm WilmerHale was hired to conduct an independent review of Altman. Despite verifying the accusations of lying and manipulation, the review was never released to the public and was even kept to verbal briefings, in an apparent attempt to whitewash Altman’s image.

Farrow and Marantz’s article adds even more juicy details to this shit heap. By now, you get the picture — if Altman says the glass is half full of wine, it’s brimming with piss. The man lies more than he breathes.

Firing & Rehiring

But did you catch that? Altman was kicked out of OpenAI because of his sociopathic levels of lying and manipulation. Originally, he was held accountable. But then, he was brought back. This is a critical puzzle piece we need in order to understand what is actually going on here.

Altman was explicitly let go because of mounting complaints of abusive behaviour, the fact that he was not “consistently candid” and his repeated pattern of lying to the board and employees. But there was another factor. It turns out the board had known about all this for years. The tipping point was when they found out that Altman had hidden his ownership of the OpenAI Startup Fund from them. This major breach of trust and attempt to conceal a serious conflict of interest (given that the fund had invested in ventures Altman had personally backed) was the anvil that broke the camel’s back.

So, board members moved to oust Altman, and he was out by November 17th, 2023. It would be another year until he was removed as owner of the OpenAI Startup Fund.

Then, by November 22nd, Altman was reinstated as CEO. Why? Why on Earth would a company take back someone who is such a blatant liability?

Well, when you look at who wanted him back and why, it makes perfect sense.

Microsoft, by far OpenAI’s largest investor, put immense pressure on OpenAI to reinstate Altman. They hired Altman as head of their AI division and welcomed in any employee who wanted to jump ship with him. Microsoft even backed a letter from employees threatening to quit if Altman wasn’t reinstated. After their backing, more than 90% of OpenAI’s 770 strong workforce signed the letter.

Why did they do this? Well, OpenAI employees were paid in part in shares, and Microsoft held a major stake in OpenAI’s for-profit division. When Altman was let go, he was in the process of signing an employee share sale deal with Thrive Capital which would have valued the company at $86 billion, or more than double its previous worth.

In other words, Altman was about to make Microsoft and OpenAI employees a bucketload of money. Employees could cash out their equity before the company went public, and Microsoft’s shares in OpenAI would be valued higher.