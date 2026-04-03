Sora, OpenAI’s text-to-video AI model, was the pinnacle of AI slop. As soon as Altman launched it in late 2024, the internet was flooded with a tsunami of objectively bad, utterly nonsensical, and often legally dubious 20-second videos that fell firmly in the uncanny valley of not-real-enough. Yet, AI glazers and tech bro fanatics still ran around like headless chickens in response, claiming this technology was enough to make Hollywood obsolete. The mismatch between reality and speculation had never been wider. Now, a little more than a year later, OpenAI has shut down the Sora model and its TikTok clone app. Not only that, but Disney has cancelled its $1 billion investment in OpenAI to licence its IP for Sora to use. So I guess Hollywood is safe for another day — what a shocker! But many have pointed to Sora’s demise as a sign that the AI bubble is bursting. So, is it? Well, yes and no. Let me explain.

We first need to ask why OpenAI killed Sora, as that is the key to this entire ordeal.

Why?

In short, money. Sora was nothing more than a liability and a cash bonfire.

Let’s start with the fact that AI video isn’t very useful for commercial (i.e., paid) purposes. Its lack of consistency between clips, total lack of emotional nuance, distracting levels of uncanny valley, awful artifacting, and noticeably inconsistent depth and placement make AI-generated video functionally useless for commercial purposes. So, Sora was never going to land any big-paying customers and would have to rely more on “hobbyist” use.

This is a problem because AI video models are insanely expensive to operate. One study found that a ten-second AI-generated video uses 30 times more energy than an AI-generated image, and that AI-generated image uses 2,000 times more energy than typical text generation. Indeed, one analyst has estimated that Sora cost OpenAI $15 million a day to operate! Yet, because Sora was only ever really used by people “playing around,” it brought in virtually no revenue.

So, this product cost OpenAI billions of dollars a year to operate, yet it produced practically zero revenue because it was only really useful for making slop videos.

There is only one possible justification for keeping such a profound waste of money on the books: social impact. If Sora had a huge social impact and functioned as incredible PR for OpenAI, they could justify keeping the service going.

But this is where the Sora 2 app comes in, because, despite the hype, it was a total failure.

This app was effectively a TikTok clone, except users could only post videos generated by Sora. Following its launch in September 2025, it was considered a smash hit and reached number one on the Apple store by October. Sounds good, right? Well, this success was followed by a meteoric decline. By January 2026, monthly downloads were falling 45% month-over-month! To make matters worse, the 60-day user retention rate was staggeringly low at less than 1%! For comparison, TikTok’s is 43.7%. So, the users they actually had were leaving in their droves, and the influx of new users was drying up rapidly. Who could have guessed that basing an entire social media site on brainrot generative AI wasn’t a great idea? Oh yeah, everyone with functional neurons…

The failure of the Sora 2 app is an obvious indicator that this product has no social capital. People vehemently do not want to consume the content it creates.

As a side note, in a way, this failure was a positive thing. In a previous article, I roughly estimated that if Sora 2 had displaced TikTok and become the de facto short-form video platform, OpenAI would have lost $622 billion a year, driving a needle through the heart of the AI bubble.

Put simply, this product loses OpenAI billions of dollars a year, and the public hates it. So, it makes complete sense to kill it off, particularly when you take OpenAI’s financial situation into context.

Why Now?

Okay, so why kill it off now?

Well, financially speaking, OpenAI is up faecal gorge without a means of waterborne propulsion.

As I covered in a previous article, OpenAI’s annual operation costs for 2025 were likely around $28 billion (as per Ed Zitron), but they only made roughly $11.9 billion in revenue, which means they are likely losing substantially more cash than they are making! This also means that OpenAI’s losses are growing year-over-year, and they are getting further away from profitability and sustainability.

These losses are so horrific that even mainstream analysts are predicting OpenAI will go bankrupt by 2027 (read more here).

This factor alone could be enough for OpenAI to kill Sora. If the model really is losing them billions of dollars a year, cutting off this rotten branch will at the very least help.

But there are two other possible reasons why Altman has killed off Sora now.

OpenAI would have declared bankruptcy a long time ago if it weren’t for its biggest investor, Microsoft. Not only is Microsoft OpenAI’s biggest customer, given that they license ChatGPT from OpenAI to power the likes of Copilot, but they dumped billions of dollars into OpenAI to effectively bail them out.

Unfortunately, it seems like this lifeline has just ended, as Microsoft is beginning to pull back from OpenAI. As I covered in another previous article, Microsoft is not only rethinking the ways they push their ChatGPT-based Copilot but are also moving away from relying on OpenAI models to power their AI services. Again, this alone could be enough to force OpenAI to cut unnecessary costs like Sora.

However, there is also OpenAI’s upcoming IPO. Because of OpenAI’s total lack of profitability, it runs entirely off investor cash. It has basically exhausted equity financing and is now resorting to far riskier debt financing and more predatory equity financing deals with the likes of Amazon. Even this simply isn’t enough to keep the wolves from the door, and if OpenAI is going to survive for a few more years, it needs this IPO to go incredibly well. But public investors aren’t going to want to invest if the operational losses are too high. They need to see that they won’t lose their money. Again, this alone is reason enough to cut Sora, a product that doesn’t add much to OpenAI’s perceived value yet costs them an arm and a leg to operate.

Essentially, OpenAI is trapped in a perfect storm. It has a ton of valid reasons to maximise revenues, cut costs, and actually take its financial health seriously for once.

So, does that mean the AI bubble is bursting?

Yes, It’s Bursting!

In one way, yes. Sora’s cancellation is the first time a major AI company has made major cutbacks to services in a blatant attempt to stem losses. As economist Ann Pettifor said to Verso Books, AI hyperscalers are only just starting to realise that their gargantuan investments might not pay off and are beginning to back off, which is caused by factors like Sora’s cancellation.

This is particularly bad timing, as the entire AI industry has exhausted equity financing and is increasingly turning to debt (read more here). Because of the additional financial pressure of debt, lenders are going to be more scrupulous. So, the revelation from Sora that AI investment is a total dead end is going to spook a lot of potential lenders.

And, if not enough people are willing to lend, AI labs like OpenAI will collapse under their own losses, and the bubble will burst.

But Maybe Not.

This claim would be true if OpenAI weren’t still raising money. Quite a lot in fact. As I pointed out in a previous article, OpenAI recently raised $30 billion from Softbank, $30 billion from Nvidia, and a whopping $50 billion from Amazon! Now, yes, the Nvidia and Amazon investments were very circular in nature, as both the Nvidia and Amazon investments force OpenAI to spend its investment in them on their products. In fact, sceptics might believe that Nvidia and Amazon are just using OpenAI to buy their own products to boost revenue. Kind of like buying thousands of your own album to get it to number one.

On top of that, OpenAI has just raised another $122 billion in another funding round (I will write about this soon).

But, either way, these investments show OpenAI can still raise the capital it needs. So,I am not sure these investors are all too worried about the implications of Sora’s demise.

So, if OpenAI can still rake in the cash (or equivalent) that it needs, maybe this isn’t the bubble bursting at all — maybe it is just the major players in the industry realigning themselves.

Bubbles

The truth is, bubbles of this colossal size don’t tend to “pop.” It isn’t a single action or revelation that topples the tower overnight. Instead, they rip. Many compounding issues cause them to collapse over a protracted period. It is more like death by a thousand blows than an explosive end. Sora might be the first of these blows. It could scare off many lenders, which would put pressure on the AI industry to request more from those willing to lend, straining those relationships to the breaking point. But, because I don’t have a crystal ball, I don’t know if this is the beginning of the big rip. What I do know is that the end of Sora marks a monumental change for all of the AI industry.

Thanks for reading! Everything expressed in this article is my opinion, and should not be taken as financial advice or accusations. Don’t forget to check out my YouTubechannel for more from me, or Subscribe. Oh, and don’t forget to hit the share button below to get the word out!

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