Like the first wisps of smoke drifting away from the Hindenburg, the early warning signs of OpenAI’s imminent and inevitable catastrophic destruction are now undeniable. This is a problem, as unlike the Hindenburg, which carried a cargo of rich elites, OpenAI’s cargo is the US economy. We can all see the smoke. Yet the crew of OpenAI’s airship, its fanatical passengers and the dim-wits charged with looking after its precious cargo have reached mass hysteria levels of delusional denial and are claiming everything is fine and that they are in fact on course to land in paradise. Meanwhile, the rest of us know there is no smoke without fire, and even a tiny spark could detonate this gargantuan bomb right in our face. This is how OpenAI is about to go down like the Hindenburg.

Revenue? What Revenue?

This all starts with you, the people OpenAI desperately needs to become paying users of its cripplingly expensive and chronically incorrect plagiarism machine.

Shock horror, it turns out people do not want to pay for this crap, and recent investigations have found that less than 5% of ChatGPT users actually pay for the service. That is a dogs**t conversion rate — especially when you consider OpenAI is selling ChatGPT at a staggering loss to try and get more customers through the door. Even their top-tier $200-per-month plan loses them buckets of money. In short, OpenAI’s income is devastatingly underperforming.

Needless to say, this is about as sustainable as eating your own legs to ward off starvation.

This is also where our first wisps of smoke come in, because Sam Altman has been forced to reach for his “last resort” in a desperate bid to prevent this self-cannibalisation. And even that is not enough.

The “Last Resort”

I am, of course, referring to OpenAI’s recent announcement that it will embed ads in the free and low-priced tiers of ChatGPT in the coming weeks. Back in May of 2024, Altman openly stated that ads would be a “last resort” for OpenAI, which makes the decision damn surprising — except when you pause to think about it for a second.

OpenAI’s pitch was that their AI would be so useful and boost people’s productivity so much that everyone would have to buy it just to keep up. That is what drove its insane hype, investments and valuation. OpenAI embedding adverts completely annihilates that narrative. It proves that their AI isn’t even delivering a few dollars a month worth of value to users, let alone the preposterous promises Altman has been yapping about for years.

In short, OpenAI resorting to using adverts basically confirms that the entire AI bubble is based on a barefaced lie.

Yet, somehow, it is actually even worse, because this horrific narrative-destroying U-turn won’t stop the ship from going down.