Satya Nadella — WEF

It’s that time of year again when all the richest wankers you know take their private jets to Switzerland to try to justify their insane wealth, strongarm global leaders into forgetting their voters’ demands, and implement economic policies that enable them, the new-age billionaire oligarchs, to pillage even more wealth and power from the rest of us. I am, of course, referring to the neoliberal hellhole that is the World Economic Forum. This conference is a buzzword-filled farce at the best of times, but with a deranged, demented, orange, alleged pedophile buffoon ripping up international law, and the looming multi-trillion-dollar AI bubble threatening to destroy the economy, I knew this one would be a doozy. If anything, I thought it would be fun to watch the architects of our modern societal decay squirm under the spotlight — and boy was I right! In conversation with the undisputed king of creating and profiting from devastating economic bubbles, Larry Fink, Microslop CEO Satya Nadella didn’t just functionally admit the AI bubble exists but also tried to shift the blame onto you, the consumer. I genuinely nearly wet myself laughing watching this interview; it is that pathetic, and I feel obliged to share it with you.

So, what did the man who single-handedly kick-started the AI bubble by piling a small nation’s GDP worth of capital into Sam Altman’s giant plagiarism machine have to say to the architect of the 2008 financial crisis about the state of AI? Well, he said that “for this not to be a bubble by definition, it requires that the benefits of this are much more evenly spread,” and that the “tell-tale sign of if it’s a bubble” is if only tech companies are benefiting from AI, as that means there is a significant oversupply. Nadella then went on to heavily imply this isn’t the case but still offered a solution to this apparent non-problem. He claimed that “The mindset we as [business] leaders should have is we need to think about changing the work — the workflow — with the technology.” To translate from corporate-speak, businesses across a broad range of industries, including those in less wealthy economies, need to completely restructure themselves around AI in order to generate sufficient demand. In other words, if the AI bubble pops, it is the consumer’s fault, not Big Tech’s.

Nadella said the quiet part aloud here and essentially admitted he knows the AI bubble exists. Why? Because Microsoft understands that AI has a huge supply-side problem.

The Information recently reported that Microsoft has slashed its sales targets for Copilot after struggling to find buyers, with some targets cut by up to 50%! Microsoft did push back on The Information’s reporting, claiming they conflated sales and growth quotas, but that is a bit like saying, “It isn’t horse shit on my face — it’s bull shit.” This is especially true when Microsoft’s own financials prove they aren’t making much money from AI at all. Fortunately, Microsoft isn’t a stranger to flogging products consumers have no interest in, which means they know exactly what to do in this situation: force users to integrate it and package it alongside other essential products to drive unwanted customers through the door. They have done this with Cortana, OneDrive, Teams, and more, and now they are doing it with their Copilot AI. Essential updates force Copilot on Windows 11 users, and Copilot is now bundled with every Microsoft Office subscription, which has been idiotically rebranded as 365 Copilot.

Quite simply, if there was any demand whatsoever for Copilot, they would sell it as a standalone subscription. Instead, they are shoving it down our throats. Microsoft’s actions make it painfully obvious that they know there is a chronicdemand issue. So, Nadella was effectively saying, ‘Yeah, there is a bubble, and it is f**kin’ huge!’

Now, forgive me, but as CEO, isn’t it Nadella’s responsibility to ensure there is demand before dumping billions of dollars into a product? This is why I, and many others, despise WEF. It platforms the powerful, allowing them to twist the narrative and avoid accountability. For suggesting that the total lack of demand for AI is anything other than his fault, Nadella should have been laughed off stage. It is a pathetic, thinly veiled scapegoat.

Okay, but will his solution actually work? After all, factories and entire industries had to completely restructure themselves during previous revolutions — shouldn’t we expect modern industries to do the same for the AI revolution?

Well, no. All the statistics and credible examples prove that businesses simply do not benefit from AI, no matter how they use it.