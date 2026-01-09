Will Lockett's Newsletter

Will Lockett's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Anderson's avatar
Geoff Anderson
Jan 9

xAI just closed a $20B round of financing, and I hear that they are burning $1B a month in operating deficits, and Twitter doesn't come close to generating enough subscription/ad revenue to cover its costs, so that is also a drain on the cash pile.

Alas, Musk is worth enough to keep this running for a long time.

Reply
Share
Christopher Sweet's avatar
Christopher Sweet
Jan 10

Agreed, but depravity makes their world go round.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Will Lockett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture