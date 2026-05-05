Previously, I have rambled on and on about how AI is far too inaccurate and broken to replace human workers (such as this article, for example). From its constant hallucinations to its failure to perform basic tasks, it isn’t really a suitable replacement, let alone a viable alternative, for a cognitive human worker. But what if I am wildly wrong? What if, by some miracle, Altman and Amodei pull a metaphorical rabbit out of the hat and AI can magically achieve what they constantly claim it can? Well, it turns out, your job is likely still safe, because believe it or not, we humans are cheaper than a giant plagiarism machine! But is that really good news?

Axios recently reported that Uber has announced it has already blown its entire 2026 AI budget in just four months! On top of that, the vice president of applied deep learning at Nvidia told Axios that “for my team, the cost of compute is far beyond the costs of the employees”. That sounds an awful lot like these AI systems are quite a bit more expensive than the people they were designed to replace.

But why?

Well, some have pointed to an idiotic new trend known as ‘tokenmaxxing’. That name alone is proof that the entire corporate world is suffering from a debilitating case of brain rot.

‘Tokenmaxxing’ is when a company measures an employee’s performance based on the number of AI tokens they use. In other words, the more frequently an employee uses an AI, the more they will be considered ‘higher performance’. This isn’t a niche idea, with companies like Spotify, Meta, Nvidia and Uber jumping on the tokenmaxxing bandwagon.

But it is an entirely nonsensical idea. Tokenmaxxing doesn’t measure HOW an employee is using AI — for example, they could use it woefully inefficiently. Likewise, the work they produce with it could be so dreadful that it creates an exorbitant load for their colleagues to manage. Additionally, we know that overrelying on AI tools significantly erodes a person’s skills and expertise, so maximising exposure to AI in a pre-professional environment likely indicates dangerous levels of brain drain.

In short, this metric prioritises the idea of work, not results. It is telling that all the companies rolling out tokenmaxxing have a vested interest in the AI boom actualising. It implies that they can extract more value from the concept of AI doing well than from their actual workforce.

So, is that what is happening at Uber and Nvidia — is tokenmaxxing causing these AIs to cost more than the workers they are meant to replace? Are they using these tools so inefficiently that the costs spiral away from them?

Well, tokenmaxxing almost certainly hasn’t helped!

But we have known for a long time now that AI is almost always a more expensive solution than human workers, even when deployed correctly.