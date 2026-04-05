Will Lockett's Newsletter

Will Lockett's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pat bahn's avatar
pat bahn
19h

Will Instead of eating its own tail you may want to refer to the human centipede. Or refer to coprophilia.. maybe call it digital coprophilia?

Reply
Share
DrBDH's avatar
DrBDH
2d

I have never cared for the AI summaries but you’ve given me even more reason to just ignore them along with sponsored search results. Until the web is better regulated, we’ll each have to filter out the search results that degrade the benefits of using search engines in the first place.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Will Lockett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture