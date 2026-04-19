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El Generico II's avatar
El Generico II
3d

Thank you for the analysis, Will! May we all live long enough to see Musk actually have to face some sort of consequences for his inane actions.

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Jim Jubak's avatar
Jim Jubak
3d

But probably not with Wednesday’s earnings report. The numbers will stink. Tesla will clearly be losing ground to competitors, But all eyes will be on the SpaceX IPO. And how to make money from that bit of financial engineering. Charles Ponzi would be delighted.

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